One dead, another in stable condition after a Rock Co. car crash

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) -A two-vehicle crash left one person dead, according to the Rock County Sherriff’s Office.

Around 7 a.m. on Sunday, Rock County deputies were dispatched to the crash on E STH 67. A man driving a Ford Explorer was traveling eastbound and crossed the center line of ongoing traffic, hitting a Ford Taurus. Both cars collided in the westbound lane of traffic and north shoulder.

The Ford Explorer caught fire and was fully engulfed when emergency services arrived. The driver of the Explorer was pronounced dead on scene by the medical examiner at 8:41 a.m.

The driver of the Taurus was transported to Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford, IL, sustaining serious injuries, and now in stable condition.

Village of Clinton Police Department and Rock County Highway Department assisted with the incident.

The crash remains under further investigation, the name of the deceased driver will be released by the Medical Examiner’s office at a later date.

