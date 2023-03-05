One dead, another in stable condition after a Rock Co. car crash

(MGN)
By Camberyn Kelley
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) -A two-vehicle crash left one person dead, according to the Rock County Sherriff’s Office.

Around 7 a.m. on Sunday, Rock County deputies were dispatched to the crash on E STH 67. A man driving a Ford Explorer was traveling eastbound and crossed the center line of ongoing traffic, hitting a Ford Taurus. Both cars collided in the westbound lane of traffic and north shoulder.

The Ford Explorer caught fire and was fully engulfed when emergency services arrived. The driver of the Explorer was pronounced dead on scene by the medical examiner at 8:41 a.m.

The driver of the Taurus was transported to Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford, IL, sustaining serious injuries, and now in stable condition.

Village of Clinton Police Department and Rock County Highway Department assisted with the incident.

The crash remains under further investigation, the name of the deceased driver will be released by the Medical Examiner’s office at a later date.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE) Woody Harrelson
Madison company takes SNL’s potty humor in stride
Police search underway in Madison after domestic dispute
A portion of the Gammon Road is blocked off.
One dead, two hospitalized after crash on Madison’s southwest side
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Energizer posts plans to close Wisconsin battery plants
Energizer posts plans to close Wisconsin battery plants

Latest News

Gov. Evers’ 2023-2025 budget makes historically large investments in healthcare
Badger Women’s Hockey to open 2023 NCAA Tournament against LIU
Over $10 million in unclaimed property matched to Wisconsin taxpayers
Fire generic
Janesville kitchen fire causes thousands in damages