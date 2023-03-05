Oregon falls to New Richmond 5-1 in Division 2 State Championship

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Oregon’s quest for a state title came up short, falling 5-1 in the Division 2 state title game to No. 1 New Richmond.

The three-seeded Panthers faced an early 3-0 deficit in the first period, until James Sherven netted a short-handed goal for the Panthers to get them on the board 1-0.

Sherven’s goal would be Oregon’s only one of the game. New Richmond would go on to score two-unanswered in the third to secure victory.

Oregon’s goalkeeper Nathan McAlpine had 24 saves, 11 of which came in the first period.

