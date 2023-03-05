Over $10 million in unclaimed property matched to Wisconsin taxpayers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Dept. of Revenue (DOR) announced Friday that $10.4 million in unclaimed property has been matched to their rightful owners.

According to a news release, the DOR will over send a collective $3.9 million in checks to over 33,000 Wisconsin residents. The remaining taxpayers will receive letters explaining how to claim the nearly $6.5 million in unclaimed property.

The DOR has matched $10.4 million in unclaimed property to tax records this year, according to officials.

Qualified taxpayers should have received their checks and letters at the end of last week, DOR officials said.

Taxpayers with unclaimed property valued at over $2,000 or tangible property, such as safe deposit box contents, will receive a letter with instructions on how to claim the property. Officials recommend using DOR’s My Tax Account website for further instructions.

Although one in seven taxpayers have unclaimed property waiting for them, the DOR said there is no fee that unclaimed property owners must pay to claim their property.

