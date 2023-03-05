Snow On The Way

Heavy and wet snow for our northern counties

Temperatures dipping below freezing into the weekend

Next substantial snow expected end of week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a warm day with some filtered sun into the afternoon, our next storm system began moving in with first showers and then snow. For our northern counties, a Winter Storm Advisory has been issued beginning at 6 pm this evening through tomorrow morning. Wet snow, heavy at times, is expected to bring anywhere from 2-4″ for Juneau, Adams, Marquette and Green Lake counties. Accumulation rates of 1-2″ an hour could be seen in the first few hours this evening leading to slick roads into the morning commute.

Conditions on Monday will improve throughout the morning and temperatures will be on the rise into the mid-40s. Tuesday will likely be the sunniest day of the week before clouds move back in along with the chances of snow later in the week. That snow will be slowly edging in from the west, pushing against an obstinate ridge of high pressure. Eventually, that ridge will break down allowing the snow to move into our area Thursday and Friday. At this point, it’s too early to gauge how much snow we could receive, but totals could be more than 3″ here in Dane County and 6″ in the Dells.

