Verona finishes season as Division 1 runner-up

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No. 2 Verona tried to work their way out of an early deficit, but ultimately came up short to No. 1 Notre Dame in the Division 1 boys hockey state championship.

Notre Dame got out to an early 3-0 lead in the first period, with a pair of Sam Kappell goals and one from Drew Schock.

Verona would score the only goal of the second period, Lars Brotzman got the Wildcats on the board with an assist from Reece Cordray to make it 3-1 Notre Dame.

In the third Notre Dame would score five-straight to lock up their title and complete their perfect season with a 28-0 record.

Notre Dame’s goalie left the net with a couple seconds left in the game, and Condrad Moline scored one more goal for Verona, making it 8-2.

Goalkeeper Blake Craven had 25 saves for Verona, 10 of which came in the second period.

