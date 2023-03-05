Wisconsin’s season comes to an end in Ann Arbor

Badgers fall to Michigan 7-4 in Big Ten tournament quarterfinals.
(NBC15)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANN ARBOR, Mi. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin men’s hockey team battled back from a three-goal deficit to tie the game in the third period, but ultimately fell to No. 2 seed Michigan, 7-4 in Ann Arbor.

After trailing 3-1, Mathieu De St. Phalle had back-to-back goals in the second period to start chipping away at Michigan’s lead.

Carson Bantle scored in the third to tie the game at 4-4, but in the final two minutes of the game, Michigan would score three-straight to claim the series 7-4 and advance in the Big Ten tournament.

Goaltender Jared Moe recorded 36 saves and the Badgers posted 40 shots on goal in their final game of the 2022-23 season.

Wisconsin finishes the season with a 13-23 overall record, 6-18 in conference.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE) Woody Harrelson
Madison company takes SNL’s potty humor in stride
Madison Police Department logo
Dane County Medical Examiner identifies east side homicide victim
Police search underway in Madison after domestic dispute
There is a heavy police presence located in the 3500 block of East Washington Avenue Friday...
MPD: Man dead after confrontation with officers in Madison convenience store
A portion of the Gammon Road is blocked off.
One dead, two hospitalized after crash on Madison’s southwest side

Latest News

Purdue's Zach Edey (15) looks to shoot against Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl (5) during the first half...
Edey, Big Ten champ No. 5 Purdue outlast Wisconsin 63-61
Brock Caufield
Being Brock Caufield
UW Men’s track and field wins Big Ten Championship; Women place seventh
Wisconsin welcomes fans to the Kohl Center for the first time in 595 days.
Badgers take down No. 10 Penn State 2-1 to end the regular season