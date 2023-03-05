Wisconsin’s season comes to an end in Ann Arbor
Badgers fall to Michigan 7-4 in Big Ten tournament quarterfinals.
ANN ARBOR, Mi. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin men’s hockey team battled back from a three-goal deficit to tie the game in the third period, but ultimately fell to No. 2 seed Michigan, 7-4 in Ann Arbor.
After trailing 3-1, Mathieu De St. Phalle had back-to-back goals in the second period to start chipping away at Michigan’s lead.
Carson Bantle scored in the third to tie the game at 4-4, but in the final two minutes of the game, Michigan would score three-straight to claim the series 7-4 and advance in the Big Ten tournament.
Goaltender Jared Moe recorded 36 saves and the Badgers posted 40 shots on goal in their final game of the 2022-23 season.
Wisconsin finishes the season with a 13-23 overall record, 6-18 in conference.
