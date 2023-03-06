After decades Mineral Point American Legion Hall reopens

MINERAL POINT, Wis. (WMTV) - A community of veterans and their family and friends gathered at an American Legion Post in Mineral Point Sunday after decades of separation.

The city’s American Legion Hall reopened and local vets and their loved ones played euchre, ate food, and enjoyed one another’s company during the kickoff event. The area American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars partnered to reestablish the hall after 35 years of inactivity, organizers said.

Army veteran and Commander of American Legion Jim Wehrle said after receiving funding from a former member, volunteers remodeled the hall, attracting people back to the headquarters.

“This is the first time we’ve ever had a euchre tournament here and it’s wonderful and probably going to be around 70 or 80 people here during the day sometime and that hasn’t happened in years here,” Wehrle said. “It’s about community and about veterans getting together and we get to talk about old times you know and things like that.”

Long-time president of VFW Auxiliary Diane Smith said a new generation of veterans picked up the torch and initiated the project.

“It’s real exciting because so many of the veterans are getting older and they’ve done this for so many years and they’re getting burnt out, and so now we’ve got some younger people stepping up and it’s just wonderful kind of taking the bull by the horns and reviving everything.”

Both Wehrle and Smith said they have the Mineral Point’ community’s full support and a full list of future activities planned.

