Body found of Grant Co. man missing since December

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – The body of a man who has been missing since early December was located in Ellenboro Township, the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Ronald Henry’s body was found in a ravine Sunday by a 14-year-old boy who was walking through the woods while looking for antlers. Deputies were notified around 3:20 p.m. and began processing the scene, the sheriff’s office’s statement continued. It indicated the coroner’s office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death later this week.

In late January, Dreckman explained his deputies were running out of leads as to Henry’s whereabouts. He detailed their efforts up to that point, which included searches that spanned over two thousand acres, flyovers, dozens of interviews, as well as video and cell phone record reviews.

In his statement Monday, Dreckman indicated the place where Henry’s body was found was just outside of the previous search area and in a wooded area with no nearby homes. He noted the body was discovered about a mile south of where Henry was last seen, and there were three or four properties between those two points.

The discovery comes four months to the day after Henry was last seen. The Sheriff’s Office previously reported Henry, 34, had been staying at a friend’s house, the night of Sunday, Dec. 4, and into the early morning hours of the next day. The person who lived at the home told investigators Henry planned to meet with other friends in Platteville and that’s where he thought Henry went.

When no one had heard from Henry for a couple days, which family members described as out of character for him, they reported him missing. The sheriff’s office issued an endangered missing person’s alert on Dec. 8.

Dreckman added his office plans to release more information after the coroner’s office completes its autopsy.

