Concerts on the Square returns for 40th season

By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Chamber of Orchestra (WCO) announced the lineup for the 40th season of Concerts on the Square.

WCO will hold six concerts at the Capitol Square between June and August. Since its beginning in 1983, Concerts on the Square has been free to the community.

More than 200,000 people attend the six-concert series annually, according to WCO.

From Latin to rock, patrons can expect to see a variety of acts throughout the summer.

  • June 28- ¡Viva Tiempo Libre!
  • July 5- Contrastes
  • July 12- A Wisconsin Celebration
  • July 19- Romeo & Juliet Fantasy
  • July 26- A Millenial Mixtape
  • August 2- Journey Through Time

In the event of poor weather conditions, the Wisconsin Chamber of Orchestra will announce cancellations at 3 p.m. on concert days on their website and their Facebook and Instagram pages. Postponed concerts will be held the following day at 7 p.m.

Concerts that are not postponed by 3 p.m. but are cancelled due to weather will be cut short or not be held at all.

Visit the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra’s website for more information on this summer’s lineup and how to stay updated on schedules and cancellations.

