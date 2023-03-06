Design for a Difference now accepting nominations

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over the last five years, eight makeovers have impacted more than 30,000 people in southern Wisconsin.

Design for a Difference is currently accepting nominations for this year’s makeover.

NBC15′s Leigh Mills sat down with Angela Skalitzky, director of FLOOR360′s Design for a Difference makeovers, and Rebecca Ryan, school director at Common Threads Family Resource Center, to talk about this year’s makeover. Common Threads Family Resource Center was last year’s makeover recipient.

To learn more or fill out the nomination form, go to www.floor360.com. The nomination deadline is April 24.

