Design for a Difference now accepting nominations

Over the last five years, eight makeovers have impacted more than 30,000 people in southern Wisconsin.
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Design for a Difference is currently accepting nominations for this year’s makeover.

NBC15′s Leigh Mills sat down with Angela Skalitzky, director of FLOOR360′s Design for a Difference makeovers, and Rebecca Ryan, school director at Common Threads Family Resource Center, to talk about this year’s makeover. Common Threads Family Resource Center was last year’s makeover recipient.

To learn more or fill out the nomination form, go to www.floor360.com. The nomination deadline is April 24.

NBC15 is a proud partner of Design for a Difference.

