Diocese of Madison announces potential new cathedral and parish plans

An announcement went up on the website Sunday afternoon detailing the request from Madison Bishop Donald Hying to the Vatican.
By Colton Molesky
Updated: 9 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Diocese of Madison made several big announcements Sunday, including a request to the Vatican to name a Madison parish the new area Cathedral.

An announcement went up on the website Sunday afternoon detailing the request from Madison Bishop Donald Hying to the Vatican to make St. Bernard the new Cathedral for the Madison area. It would be the first to replace St. Raphael, the Cathedral, until it burned down in 2005.

The website also included changes to parish leadership across Southern Wisconsin. Starting July 1st, the 102 parishes, from Beloit to the Dells, will fall under 30 “pastorates” or groupings, led by multiple priests. Bishop Hying says this will allow priests to better serve congregations and share the gospel.

“So into the deep is going to allow us to more strategically align our resources so that it is less about maintenance and more about the mission, less about buildings and more about people,” said Bishop Hying. “Freeing up our priests to spend more of their time for preaching the gospel, celebrating the sacraments, and shepherding our beloved people.”

The diocese website outlines what groups the parishes will fall into, along with the given leadership in each new group.

