Madison brew bar offering free beer Monday for continued community support

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A Madison craft brew beer is giving away free beer away Monday. Now that we have your attention; the day and event, has become a tradition for Garth’s Brew Bar, to thank customers for their ongoing support of the business on Monroe St.

After the bar was permitted to invite patrons back in for dining in March of 2021, owner Garth Beyer wanted to do something to show his appreciation for those who helped them keep their doors open through the pandemic. He landed on free beer, and more specifically, free growler fills.

In 2023, the tradition returns to 1726 Monroe St. beginning at 5p.m. Monday March 6.

Here’s how it works: Bring with you a growler or two, to receive a maximum of two free growler fills from tap. The event is slated to run two hours or until all tapped kegs are kicked.

Garth’s Brew Bar is typically closed on Mondays, but will be open for to-go growler fills only, no dine-in service or seating will be available during the event.

Looking for a growler? Garth’s Brew Bar is directing people to the Wine and Hop Shop on Monroe Street.

