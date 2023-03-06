Madison considers suing Hyundai, Kia over stolen vehicles

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The City of Madison will consider whether or not Hyundai and Kia should have to pay up following a recent spike in the number of thefts of certain models.

On Monday, the Mayor’s Office revealed the Common Council would consider suing the Korean automakers, accusing them of not installing “industry standard anti-theft technology.” The city’s statement blamed the lack of those measures for last year’s dramatic increase in Hyundai and Kia models.

Thefts of vehicles made by the two manufacturers nearly quadrupled in the summer of 2022 when compared with the previous summer, according to the city, which reported a 270% year-to-year increase. That spike resulted in half of all vehicles stolen in July and August last year being made by one of the two automakers. The Mayor’s Office noted the thefts resulted in significant costs to the city, not only for the investigations into the thefts, but also for measures taken to prevent any more vehicles from being stolen.

“We handed out wheel locks, held outreach events and went door-to-door hoping to prevent these thefts. Months later, we are still dealing with this problem,” Madison Police Dept. Chief Shon Barnes explained. The chief noted a free security upgrade the carmakers announced last week, but said it is ‘too soon to say’ how much of a difference it will make.

In its statement, the city recounted one instance last July as an example of how the effects of a theft extend beyond the loss of a vehicle and can be a greater danger. Late that month, a black Kia Soul was stolen from a parking garage on Gemini Drive, and the CUV was found the next day crashed near the intersection of Marsh and Voges Roads, the city reported, adding that the Soul caught fire while officers were still on the scene.

While not included in the city’s latest statement, MPD had reported other instances where stolen Hyundai or Kia vehicles later crashed. A month before the one cited by city officials happened, a black Kia Sportage was stolen and ended up involved in a dramatic crash. In that incident, an off-duty officer told fellow officers about seeing the vehicle doing burnouts and nearly striking other vehicles.

As officers were responding, they were also alerted to rollover crash, involving the same SUV and an unoccupied van, in the 2900 block of Foxwood Trail. The teens were later caught by the arriving officers, MPD noted. The police department released a picture of the crash the next day.

The Madison Police Department investigates a crash involving a stolen Kia SUV, on June 21, 2022.

City Attorney Mike Haas explained Madison is consulting with the law firm Keller Rohrback on the potential suit, which goes before the Council on Tuesday. Additionally, he said, the city “is working with other municipalities to hold Kia and Hyundai accountable for the public safety hazard they created, decrease vehicle theft in Madison, and alleviate the rising costs and burdens on the City and its taxpayers.”

As the basis for its complaint, the city’s statement argues Highway Loss Data Institute studies found immobilizer devices curtailed automobile theft. It claimed that, while 96% of all other 2015 car models from other manufacturers had them, only approximately a quarter of Hyundais and Kias did. The city also alleged the companies have not done enough after seeing a rise in stolen vehicles they made.

NBC15 News has reached out to Keller Rohrback and Hyundai Motors for a comment on the potential lawsuit and will update this story with any information.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.