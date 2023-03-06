Madison firefighters help cat who was too curious about a hamster

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Not all cats get stuck in trees. But, no matter where our feline friends find themselves, they can count on the Madison Fire Dept. to come to the rescue. And, so it was on Friday afternoon, when firefighters were called to what they jokingly described as a “game of ‘cat and mouse’ gone wrong.”

The cat in question, it seems, got a little too curious about the hamster sitting in its cage and tried to catch the furry critter. Turns out, the door to the cage was more hamster-sized than cat-sized. In a scene ripped from a Garfield comic strip, the unfortunate feline couldn’t get all the way in – and could not back out. All this time, there would have been a probably pretty spooked hamster just out of paws’ reach.

By the time firefighters got to the home, in the 1600 block of Lake Point Drive, the door in question was removed from the cage, but not from the cat. Madison’s bravest took their shot at freeing the caught kitty before instinct took over and the now ‘fraidy cat got scared enough to free itself, the MFD statement explained.

While all this was happening, the hamster, whose home was missing a wall, was seen puttering about in its plastic ball, the release noted. Everyone now safe, the cat and hamster’s owner thanked the firefighters lending a hand.

