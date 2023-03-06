Madison street sweepers begin working overnight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As spring approaches, the Madison Streets Division began updated operation hours Sunday night.

The street sweepers will work on Madison roads 16 hours a day to collect sand, salt and other accumulated debris.

One shift will operate from 10 p.m.-6 a.m. and another from 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Officials remind residents, parked cars may hinder sweepers from cleaning gutters, and crews may take several days to pass again.

Visit the City of Madison website for more information about sweeping operations.

