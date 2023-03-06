Madison street sweepers begin working overnight

Madison street sweepers
Madison street sweepers(WMTV)
By Lila Szyryj
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As spring approaches, the Madison Streets Division began updated operation hours Sunday night.

The street sweepers will work on Madison roads 16 hours a day to collect sand, salt and other accumulated debris.

One shift will operate from 10 p.m.-6 a.m. and another from 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Officials remind residents, parked cars may hinder sweepers from cleaning gutters, and crews may take several days to pass again.

Visit the City of Madison website for more information about sweeping operations.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE) Woody Harrelson
Madison company takes SNL’s potty humor in stride
Police search underway in Madison after domestic dispute
A portion of the Gammon Road is blocked off.
One dead, two hospitalized after crash on Madison’s southwest side
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Newborn baby found dead in Jefferson Co. field

Latest News

After decades Mineral Point American Legion Hall reopens
Chicago Bulls Goran Dragic (7) drives to the basket as Memphis Grizzlies Danny Green (14) in...
Bucks sign veteran Goran Dragic to add depth to backcourt
Our northern counties could see some quick shots of heavier snow this evening
Snow On The Way
Muskego High School
Muskego school district apologizes after basketball game with racist messaging