Meet ‘Aber-clam Lincoln,’ a 214-year-old clam

Experts said it’s an ocean quahog clam, a type that can live more than 200 years.
Experts said it’s an ocean quahog clam, a type that can live more than 200 years.(Gulf Specimen Marine Laboratories, INC via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists in Florida have found a 214-year-old mollusk, based on the layers on its shells.

It’s been alive since 1809, so they named it “Aber-Clam Lincoln” after former President Abraham Lincoln who was born the same year.

Gulf Specimen Marine Laboratories said an Americorps member named Blaine found it while walking with his family.

They said it’s an ocean quahog clam, a type that can live more than 200 years.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE) Woody Harrelson
Madison company takes SNL’s potty humor in stride
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
A portion of the Gammon Road is blocked off.
One dead, two hospitalized after crash on Madison’s southwest side
Newborn baby found dead in Jefferson Co. field
Big Kahuna Tropical Fish stocks thousands of tropical fish at its store in Madison, Wisconsin.
Massive tropical fish operation splashes into new Madison retail space

Latest News

FILE — Passengers make their way through Logan International Airport, Tuesday, July 22, 2008,...
No one hurt when 2 United flights touch at Boston airport
In this photo made on June 16, 2022, rows of fresh cut beef is in the coolers of the retail...
Made in the USA? Proposed rule clarifies grocery meat labels
FILE - The Twitter splash page is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022, in San Diego....
Thousands of pro-Trump bots are attacking DeSantis, Haley
President Joe Biden talks about health care during a visit to the Kempsville Recreation Center...
Biden to speak at firefighters conference
Instead of going with one of the classics, second grader Caroline Carlson chose to dress like...
2nd grader dresses up as her teacher for Superhero Day