MFD: Idling vehicle prompts apartment evacuation due to high carbon monoxide levels

(NBC15)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Fire Department evacuated an apartment building after an idling vehicle parked nearby caused a carbon monoxide detector to go off Saturday afternoon.

Shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday, MFD crews were dispatched to 21 Sayner Court after someone inside the apartment complex called 911 reporting a carbon monoxide detector that went off.

Fire crews noticed a strong odor of vehicle exhaust in the hallway near the front door, prompting them to evacuate residents. Their air monitor detected 40 ppm of carbon monoxide in the first floor hallway and 104 ppm in the underground parking garage.

MFD noted that exposure to at least 50 ppm of carbon monoxide for eight or more hours can lead to symptoms including illness and death.

The only two vehicles in the parking garage were not running, according to officials. Firefighters eventually found an idling vehicle emitting high levels of exhaust parked outside. The owner of the vehicle told firefighters that he jump started the car in the garage before moving it outside, but officials were unsure how long it was idling in the garage.

Fire officials connected the running car with a malfunctioning garage exhaust system that would normally go off after detecting high levels of carbon monoxide. The apartment’s maintenance staff said they would fix the system on Monday.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE) Woody Harrelson
Madison company takes SNL’s potty humor in stride
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
A portion of the Gammon Road is blocked off.
One dead, two hospitalized after crash on Madison’s southwest side
Newborn baby found dead in Jefferson Co. field
Big Kahuna Tropical Fish stocks thousands of tropical fish at its store in Madison, Wisconsin.
Massive tropical fish operation splashes into new Madison retail space

Latest News

Wisconsin ousts men’s hockey head coach Tony Granato
Common Threads Family Resource Center
Design for a Difference now accepting nominations
Over the last five years, eight makeovers have impacted more than 30,000 people in southern...
Design for a Difference now accepting nominations
Concerts on the Square returning to Madison this summer
Concerts on the Square returns for 40th season