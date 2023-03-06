Mostly Cloudy, But Mild Today

Sunshine Returns Tuesday
Cloudy skies are expected today with highs in the lower to middle 40s.
Cloudy skies are expected today with highs in the lower to middle 40s.
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
  • Mainly Clouds Today
  • Highs in the Lower to Middle 40s
  • Snow Likely Later in the Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The overnight rain and snow are heading out of the region, but leave extra time for the morning commute as slushy accumulation has taken place on many of the roads. This will melt away during the morning. Clouds will hang around through the day with temperatures rising into the 40s.

Tuesday will likely be the sunniest day of the week before clouds move back in along with the chances of snow later in the week.  That snow will be slowly edging in from the west. But it will have difficulty overcoming a stagnant, but weak ridge of high pressure to the east. Eventually, that ridge will break down allowing the snow to move into our area Thursday and Friday.  At this point, it’s too early to gauge how much snow we could receive, but totals could be more than 3″ here in Dane County and 6″ in the Dells. We will keep an eye on Friday for a possible First Alert Weather Day.

By the weekend, cooler air will fill back in. Highs are expected in the lower 30s both Saturday and Sunday.

Today: Mostly cloudy. High 43. Wind N 5-10.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 30. Wind: NW 5-10.

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High: 42.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High 42.

Winter Weather Advisory
Rain totals around a half-inch or less by Monday morning.
