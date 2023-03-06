MPD: OWI suspect crashed into police cruiser on the Beltline

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A crash involving a Madison Police Dept. cruiser led to the arrest of a 37-year-old man on an operating while intoxicated count, the police dept. reported.

According to an MPD statement, an officer was conducting a traffic stop on the Beltline, near the Stoughton Road interchange, shortly after midnight Sunday morning, when the police cruiser was hit by another vehicle. The police report noted that the officer’s emergency lights were on at the time.

The suspect allegedly kept going, until he was eventually stopped by a Monona Police Dept. officer and taken into custody. He was booked on a first-offense OWI count and released.

The MPD statement indicated neither the officer nor the person involved in the initial traffic stop were injured. The incident is being investigated by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

