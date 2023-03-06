State officials push for increased spending during National School Breakfast Week

This week is National School Breakfast Week, a week that celebrates the importance of a nutritious school breakfast in fueling students for success.
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s National School Breakfast Week, and the Evers administration is pushing for new funding for school meals.

State Superintendent Dr. Jill Underly joined several Democratic lawmakers at Cottage Grove Elementary on Monday. Governor Tony Evers’ budget proposal includes more than $4 million to increase the school breakfast reimbursement rate.

Dr. Underly says the program is about more than just feeding kids.

“When kids are fed and we’re reducing the sigma, or eliminating the stigma between those who do have breakfast and those who don’t, but it starts at understanding that it’s a big process. It helps families when they are getting their kids out the door in the morning,” Underly said.

The legislature is now considering budget proposals.

