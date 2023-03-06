The sun’ll come out tomorrow!

Clouds clearing on Tuesday

Highs in the low to mid-40s

Watching for late-week snow

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Clouds will remain overnight through the overnight hours, making it difficult to see tonight’s full Worm moon. Temperatures will fall to the lower 30s by Tuesday morning, with a gray start to the day.

However, clouds will be clearing out through the day and by the time we get into the afternoon most of southern Wisconsin will be enjoying some sunshine! High temperatures will reach the low to mid-40s with light northeasterly winds. Soak up the sunshine tomorrow, because it’s the sunniest day we’ll have for the rest of the week.

Clouds will move back in Tuesday evening, and both Wednesday and Thursday are looking mainly overcast. Highs will remain in the 40s on Wednesday, falling to the 30s on Thursday.

The next system we’re watching looks to bring snow back to southern Wisconsin on Friday. Of course, there are still a lot of questions this many days out, so we’ll be monitoring any shifts in the track of this system or any changes in temperature or energy. As it stands right now, I would plan on seeing accumulating snow starting Thursday night and lasting through Friday.

As the details of that system become clearer, we’ll consider if a First Alert Day is necessary.

Temperatures will be cooler into the weekend: high temperatures in the lower 30s with low temperatures in the teens.

