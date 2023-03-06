Wisconsin ousts men’s hockey head coach Tony Granato

(WEAU)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – After seven seasons behind the bench, University of Wisconsin head men’s hockey coach Tony Granato is out.

In a statement, UW Athletics Director Chris McIntosh announced the move, saying he believed the university can compete a championship level every year. Over his seven seasons, UW had a 105-129-16 record.

“Coach Granato is a great Badger and no one is more passionate about Wisconsin hockey or the University of Wisconsin than he is,” McIntosh said. “I have great appreciation for the heart and soul that he has poured into the program during his time as head coach.”

In 2021, Granato led the Badgers to a Big Ten championship. That season, and in 2017, he also took the team to the Big Ten tournament finals. Both seasons, he won coach of the year.

McIntosh said the university will now begin a national search to find Granato’s replacement.

