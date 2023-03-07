2 arrested after meth, fentanyl found in Portage home, PPD reports

PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) – A domestic disturbance call in Portage over the weekend led the police department to the suspect accused of stealing from a Walmart a day earlier as well as a stash of methamphetamine and fentanyl, the police department reported.

Two suspects were taken into custody after a search of the home, in the 300 block of E. Pleasant Street, turned up more than 163 grams of methamphetamine and 24 grams of fentanyl, along with prescription medications and stolen property, according to its statement.

Officers had obtained the search warrant on Sunday after neighbors reported a domestic incident at the home. When they arrived, investigators realized one of the individuals involved was the suspect in the Walmart thefts reported the previous day. In that case, officers had been alerted to a woman who was in the processes of swiping items from the store, but she had left before they got there.

Both the 26-year-old man and 23-year-old woman who were arrested were booked on counts of possession with the intent to deliver for each the methamphetamine, the fentanyl, and the prescription medications; maintaining a drug dwelling; and possession of drug paraphernalia. The woman is also accused of four counts of retail theft and three counts of felony bail jumping.

