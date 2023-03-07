Beloit creates a moment in history for women during city council meeting

Monday marked a special day for women. Beloit City Council officially proclaimed March as Women’s History Month.
By Camberyn Kelley
Published: Mar. 6, 2023
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - Monday marked a special day for women. Beloit City Council officially proclaimed March as Women’s History Month.

Women from many different walks of life gathered to celebrate, take photos and socialize with one another. Members of the community said the night was full of love and support.

President of Beloit City Council Regina Dunkin says the city will recognize women who have left a mark on city.

“In real time, in the real world there are so many inequities and so many challenges women face,” Dunkin said. “Today we come together in camaraderie, we’re supporting one another and loving one another. We are showing what love looks like in Beloit and in the entire world.”

Booster Club President at Beloit Memorial High School Deann Evans says it is an honor to be a part of a place where women are contributing to make Beloit a better place.

“We have a lot of African American women that have paved a way and to be standing here at our City Hall today means a lot,” Evans said. “It means a lot to me and moving forward we will have other younger women, younger girls that’s underneath us to come up and do the next thing.”

The proclamation will be displayed in Beloit City Hall for members to see. At the meeting, officials recognized Indigenous women who came before the women who have made Beloit what it is today.

