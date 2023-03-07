Brava Magazine features ‘women and money’ in monthly issue

A recent Bank of America survey found nearly half of women regret not saving and investing sooner in life.
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A recent Bank of America survey found nearly half of women regret not saving and investing sooner in life.

Brava Magazine wrote about ‘women and money’ in their current issue.

NBC15′s Leigh Mills sat down with Brava’s editorial director Shayna Mace to talk about the top five takeaways from the issue. You can learn more and watch the full interview attached to this story.

The March-April issue of Brava is available right now. To check out a digital copy, go to bravamagazine.com.

