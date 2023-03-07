Dane County advises temporary spring park shutdowns

Dane County Parks Commission
Dane County Parks Commission(NBC15)
By Lila Szyryj
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County Parks Director Joleen Stinson says some county parks may be temporarily closed over the next few weeks as spring weather and prescribed fire season approaches.

As warmer weather thaws ground frost and makes trails, dog parks and grassy areas soft and muddy, grounds can become easily damaged.

“We’re aware the community values outdoor recreational spaces, especially through the pandemic,” Stinson said. “Visitor use of the county parks, trails and natural resource areas are at an all-time high, but the spring thaw period combined with high use can have long-term impacts, especially on hiking trails.”

Stinson asks that park users stay on hard-surfaced pathways and trails to minimize damage until grounds can firm up again after a few spring rains and drying winds.

“If we can reduce the damages at this time of year, it reduces our maintenance costs and allows us to provide better services throughout the rest of the year,” Stinson said.

Dane County and other conservation partners will also begin prescribed burning within park lands. Prescribed fires are done under a predetermined set of temperature, wind, humidity and direction boundaries. Before burning, fire managers ensure that the process can be handled safely.

“Burning is an important management tool for restoring and preserving our grassland and woodland habitat,” Stinson said.

Stinson adds that the minor inconvenience of prescribed burning can help promote healthy native vegetation and stimulate plant and species diversity in many different habitats.

Dane County Parks will continue monitoring facilities over the next few weeks.

Visit the Dane County Parks website for more information.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Newborn baby found dead in Jefferson Co. field
A portion of the Gammon Road is blocked off.
One dead, two hospitalized after crash on Madison’s southwest side
Voting begins on names for Madison's new snow plows and tractors on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, and...
Results are in: Winners of Madison snowplow naming contest announced
Big Kahuna Tropical Fish stocks thousands of tropical fish at its store in Madison, Wisconsin.
Massive tropical fish operation splashes into new Madison retail space

Latest News

MPD: Man arrested after allegedly punching bus driver, spitting on passengers
Wisconsin's Connor Essegian (3) and Chucky Hepburn (23) watch as a teammate shoots free throws...
UW’s Essegian wins Big Ten All-Freshman Team honors
(FILE)
Madison strikes deal for grocery store on south side
Feelin' Lucky? If so, Rock County Parks needs your help in locating six runaway leprechauns...
Leprechauns on the loose across Rock Co. parks