Dane County advises temporary spring park shutdowns

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County Parks Director Joleen Stinson says some county parks may be temporarily closed over the next few weeks as spring weather and prescribed fire season approaches.

As warmer weather thaws ground frost and makes trails, dog parks and grassy areas soft and muddy, grounds can become easily damaged.

“We’re aware the community values outdoor recreational spaces, especially through the pandemic,” Stinson said. “Visitor use of the county parks, trails and natural resource areas are at an all-time high, but the spring thaw period combined with high use can have long-term impacts, especially on hiking trails.”

Stinson asks that park users stay on hard-surfaced pathways and trails to minimize damage until grounds can firm up again after a few spring rains and drying winds.

“If we can reduce the damages at this time of year, it reduces our maintenance costs and allows us to provide better services throughout the rest of the year,” Stinson said.

Dane County and other conservation partners will also begin prescribed burning within park lands. Prescribed fires are done under a predetermined set of temperature, wind, humidity and direction boundaries. Before burning, fire managers ensure that the process can be handled safely.

“Burning is an important management tool for restoring and preserving our grassland and woodland habitat,” Stinson said.

Stinson adds that the minor inconvenience of prescribed burning can help promote healthy native vegetation and stimulate plant and species diversity in many different habitats.

Dane County Parks will continue monitoring facilities over the next few weeks.

Visit the Dane County Parks website for more information.

