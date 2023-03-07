Leprechauns on the loose in Rock County parks

ROCK CO., Wis. (WMTV) -The countdown to St. Patrick’s Day has begun and like clockwork, leprechauns have entered into the Badger State. For the last few days, they’ve been stirring up some mischief, in Rock County parks.

Six leprechauns are searching for a pot of gold that is hidden in one of the following Rock County Parks: Beckman Mill, Carver-Roehl, Gibbs Lake, Magnolia Bluff, Rock River Heritage and Sportsman’s Parks.

At each of the parks listed above, there is a leprechaun that is searching for this one pot of gold. If you spot one, they have the ability to tell you if the gold is in that park.

The Rock County Parks team is hoping that you can locate the leprechauns or the pot of gold, but they do ask you please do not remove them, as they have to stay there until St. Patrick’s Day March 17. Once you capture a leprechaun or their pot of gold, take a selfie and send it to parks@co.rock.wi.us.

You can also send your selfie to Rock County Parks Facebook Messenger, for a chance to win assorted prizes.

Organizers say the leprechauns and pot of gold should be highly visible from the trails. Clues for the leprechauns’ location in each park will be posted on Facebook starting Friday.

Happy hunting!

