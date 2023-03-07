Madison strikes deal for grocery store on south side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Madison city leaders revealed a new deal Tuesday morning that, if approved, would help ensure the people who live on the south side would have easy access to a full-service grocery store. The plan would see the city purchase space in a building under construction and lease it to the store’s owner.

“We’ve heard loud and clear from those who work and live in South Madison that a new grocery store is a top priority,” Madison’s Economic Development Director Matt Mikolajewski said. “We are pleased to fill this need and move forward with this project.”

The new Maurer’s Urban Market would also serve as the anchor for the $42 million, six-story complex being built at the corner of South Park Street and Cedar Street, the Department of Planning & Community & Economic Development explained in a statement announcing the proposal, which will go before the Common Council on Tuesday night.

The city projects the new grocery store would begin welcoming customers later this year. It quoted owner Kristie Maurer, a second-generation grocer, describing her excitement in opening her first store and creating a new local, woman-owned business.

“I cannot wait to design and create a store that represents the neighborhood and my passion for food,” she continued. “I love the fact that this store will help bring healthy food options to the neighborhood and inspire a generation of healthy living.”

The new building is being constructed on the spot of the old Truman Olson Army Reserve Center and is projected to offer 150 affordable housing units. According to the Planning Dept., the lease is set to run for 15 years, with multiple renewal options. It pointed out that ensuring residents there have a local grocery store has been a priority for the city and for local leaders, noting that the area has not been without its own grocery story since the 1950s.

