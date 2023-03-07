MPD: K-9 unit finds suspect hiding in shed

(KTTC)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 8:12 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison Police Department K-9 unit helped officers find and arrest a suspect hiding in a shed.

MPD officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Cypress Way shortly after 3 a.m. The victim arrived home from a nightclub when the suspect who was at the club with her arrived at her apartment.

The suspect allegedly battered and choked the victim but ran away when the victim called police.

With the help of a drone and a K-9 unit, officers found the suspect hiding in a nearby shed.

The 23-year-old man was arrested for strangulation, battery, intimidation of a victim and second-degree recklessly endangering safety. Police continue to investigate the incident.

