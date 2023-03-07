MPD: Man arrested after allegedly punching bus driver, spitting on passengers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department (MPD) arrested a man after he allegedly punched a bus driver and spit on passengers in Madison last Friday.

MPD officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Lake St. shortly before 5:30 p.m. Friday.

According to officials, the man allegedly became angry after he wasn’t allowed on the coach bus due to being intoxicated.

The 43-year-old Beloit man was arrested for battery and disorderly conduct. Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.