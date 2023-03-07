MPD: Man arrested after allegedly punching bus driver, spitting on passengers

(WILX)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department (MPD) arrested a man after he allegedly punched a bus driver and spit on passengers in Madison last Friday.

MPD officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Lake St. shortly before 5:30 p.m. Friday.

According to officials, the man allegedly became angry after he wasn’t allowed on the coach bus due to being intoxicated.

The 43-year-old Beloit man was arrested for battery and disorderly conduct. Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Newborn baby found dead in Jefferson Co. field
A portion of the Gammon Road is blocked off.
One dead, two hospitalized after crash on Madison’s southwest side
Voting begins on names for Madison's new snow plows and tractors on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, and...
Results are in: Winners of Madison snowplow naming contest announced
Big Kahuna Tropical Fish stocks thousands of tropical fish at its store in Madison, Wisconsin.
Massive tropical fish operation splashes into new Madison retail space

Latest News

Dane County Parks Commission
Dane County advises temporary spring park shutdowns
Wisconsin's Connor Essegian (3) and Chucky Hepburn (23) watch as a teammate shoots free throws...
UW’s Essegian wins Big Ten All-Freshman Team honors
(FILE)
Madison strikes deal for grocery store on south side
Feelin' Lucky? If so, Rock County Parks needs your help in locating six runaway leprechauns...
Leprechauns on the loose across Rock Co. parks