Name released of 19-year-old killed in Rock Co. crash

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Illinois man who died Sunday morning in a two-vehicle crash in the Town of Clinton.

The Medical Examiner’s report identified him as Jorge Susunaga and confirmed he died from injuries sustained in the wreck.

The Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office previously reported Susunaga, 19, was heading east on E. State Hwy. 67 around 7 a.m. when his Ford Explorer crossed the centerline and collided with an oncoming Ford Taurus. His SUV caught fire and was fully engulfed in flames before emergency crews could arrive.

Susunaga, who lived in Woodstock, Ill., was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the Taurus was taken to a Rockford hospital, the Sheriff’s Office said.

