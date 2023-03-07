The process of changing St. Bernard into a Cathedral

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Diocese of Madison is waiting for the Vatican’s response to a petition sent in by Bishop Donald Hying, requesting the naming of a new Cathedral for the area.

“I was very excited, and when we were able to share the news with the parishioners, there was a standing ovation,” said father Michael Radowicz.

The request is to make St. Bernard the new Cathedral for the Diocese, for the first time replacing the St. Raphael Cathedral, which burned down in 2005. Making the church the new Cathedral, would once again give leadership across the Diocese a permanent home for a number of ceremonies and events for priests across Southern Wisconsin.

“It really becomes a central hub to the Diocese and liturgical life,” said Radowicz. “It’s a wonderful feeling, I think many people have missed our Cathedral over the years, and I think we’re just overjoyed to really have that home back again.”

Radowicz, named the Rector of the Cathedral over the weekend when the announcement was made, says the nearly 100-year-old sanctuary is already undergoing renovations. Along with moving the pipe organ and work on a choir balcony, he says St. Bernard will need to add more seating and parking. The work started last Summer, and he anticipates the work’s entirity could last for roughly the next year and a half.

As for when the timeline on the petition, that is another matter altogether.

“So the process that happens, the bishop creates what’s called a petition, and the petition is sent to one of the dicasteries in Rome,” said Radowicz. “So it will pass through the director and then directly into the hands of the Holy Father; it will require the signature of Pope Francis to officially Elevate the parish to Cathedral status.”

He adds there is no real set date but hopes the request is filled by the Summer.

