Skier dies after striking tree on Sauk Co. slope

DELLONA TWP., Wis. (WMTV) – A skier died over the weekend after striking a tree while on a hill at the Christmas Mountain Village Ski Resort, the Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

According to its statement, emergency crews rushed to the Dellona Twp. resort shortly before 3:30 p.m. after receiving a report that a skier had collided with a tree and was not breathing.

When deputies and paramedics arrived, they took over the life-saving measures already started by people on the scene. They continued until the skier was pronounced dead.

The Sheriff’s Office added that it will not be releasing the name of the skier.

