Gas leak spurs brief evacuation on State Street

The Madison Fire Department responded to a gas leak in the 600 block of State Street, on March...
The Madison Fire Department responded to a gas leak in the 600 block of State Street, on March 7, 2023.(WMTV/Marcus Aarsvold)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Emergency crews were on the scene within minutes Tuesday morning to shut off gas service along a stretch of State Street after a leak forced a temporary evacuation.

Around 9:30 a.m., emergency responders had asked people to leave the 600 block of the downtown Madison road after learning of the leak, Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer explained. She indicated a line had been struck inside the building at 636 State Street.

Firefighters and an MGE crew arrived on the scene within five minutes, she continued. They proceeded to cut off the gas and start ventilating the building.

By 10:15 a.m., the situation was under control well enough to allow people to return.

