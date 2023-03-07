Three sisters at McFarland High School headed to state basketball together

MCFARLAND, Wis. (WMTV) - There are four more days until the McFarland High School girls basketball team takes state, and for one family on the team this year’s trip is particularly special.

The Kirch sisters are on the same team and will be heading to state as both sisters and teammates. Hannah Kirch is a freshman, Brynn Kirch a junior, and Adrienne is finishing up her senior year.

“We talked about it a lot but just to have it come true is just so mind blowing and I’m just super fortunate to go out my last year with both my sisters,” senior Adrienne Kirch said.

But the love for basketball isn’t random, it’s in the family’s DNA.

“I played basketball here in 1999 and my junior year in 1999 we won a state title for McFarland,” their mother Rebecca Kirch said. “That’s the last time we were there. This is awesome seeing my kids to go back.”

She said even though the girls sometimes argue like sisters at home, they are always supportive of one another on the court.

“They’re all very close on the court and they’re all very close at home so obviously there are fights and they do bicker like siblings would, but once they step on the court they really have each other’s backs, there’s no fighting at practice. There might be some arguing when they get home but nothing here.”

Adrienne said her senior year will be unforgettable.

“This is how every senior wants to go out and I’m just lucky enough to do it with my best friends and some of the greatest teammates I’ve ever had and feel really good to be on this team,” Adrienne said.

