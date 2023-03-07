Winter returns before the weekend

Clouds move back in tonight

Temperatures slowly cooling next few days

Snow moves in Thursday night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hopefully you soaked up the sun today because it won’t be seen much through the rest of the week.

Clouds will move back into the region this evening, but you may be able to catch a glimpse of the Worm Moon that will still appear full tonight! Low temperatures will be near freezing overnight. Skies will remain gray through the day tomorrow, though winds out of the southeast will help pull in a bit more warmth so temperatures will remain similar to today. Highs on Wednesday will reach the mid to lower 40s by the afternoon.

Most of Thursday looks quiet, with slightly cooler temperatures. Our next system will begin to move in Thursday night and will last through Friday.

We’ve declared a First Alert Day for Friday, as much of the state could see significant snowfall and travel will likely be impacted.

Right now, it looks like the heaviest snow will come overnight Thursday and early Friday morning before tapering off through the rest of the day. We can’t pinpoint where the heaviest snow will fall just yet, though at least 4 inches of snow is looking like a safe bet for the majority of southern Wisconsin.

Keep an eye on the forecast as we fine-tune the details!

