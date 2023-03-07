Winter returns before the weekend

First Alert Day declared for Friday
First Alert Day issued for Friday's snow
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Clouds move back in tonight
  • Temperatures slowly cooling next few days
  • Snow moves in Thursday night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hopefully you soaked up the sun today because it won’t be seen much through the rest of the week.

Clouds will move back into the region this evening, but you may be able to catch a glimpse of the Worm Moon that will still appear full tonight! Low temperatures will be near freezing overnight. Skies will remain gray through the day tomorrow, though winds out of the southeast will help pull in a bit more warmth so temperatures will remain similar to today. Highs on Wednesday will reach the mid to lower 40s by the afternoon.

Most of Thursday looks quiet, with slightly cooler temperatures. Our next system will begin to move in Thursday night and will last through Friday.

Download the First Alert Weather App
Download for iPhone & iPads
Download for Android

We’ve declared a First Alert Day for Friday, as much of the state could see significant snowfall and travel will likely be impacted.

Right now, it looks like the heaviest snow will come overnight Thursday and early Friday morning before tapering off through the rest of the day. We can’t pinpoint where the heaviest snow will fall just yet, though at least 4 inches of snow is looking like a safe bet for the majority of southern Wisconsin.

Keep an eye on the forecast as we fine-tune the details!

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Newborn baby found dead in Jefferson Co. field
A portion of the Gammon Road is blocked off.
One dead, two hospitalized after crash on Madison’s southwest side
Voting begins on names for Madison's new snow plows and tractors on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, and...
Results are in: Winners of Madison snowplow naming contest announced
Big Kahuna Tropical Fish stocks thousands of tropical fish at its store in Madison, Wisconsin.
Massive tropical fish operation splashes into new Madison retail space

Latest News

Mostly sunny and mild for today.
Sunny and Mild Today
Sunny and Mild Today
Sunny and Mild Today
Happy Birthday from NBC15 and the Wilderness Resort!
Birthdays for Tuesday, March 7
Cloudy start to Tuesday but sunshine is back by the afternoon.
The sun’ll come out tomorrow!