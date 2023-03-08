Athena Awards coming up next week

Every year the Business Forum honors local women and men who have achieved excellence in their profession or life’s work.
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NBC15′s Leigh Mills sat down with one of last year’s two Athena Awards recipients, Christy Clark-Pujara, to talk about the Athena Awards and what winning meant to her. You can learn more by watching the full interview attached to this story.

The 2023 Athena Awards are next week. The awards will be on Tuesday, March 14 from 3-5 p.m. at the Girl Scout Leadership Center at 4801 S. Biltmore Lane in Madison.

Our Leigh Mills will once again be emceeing this year’s event.

There is still time to get a ticket for the event. For more information, check out thebusinessforum.org.

