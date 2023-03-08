Bucks won’t have Antetokounmpo, Holiday against Magic

The Milwaukee Bucks won’t have either of their two 2023 All-Stars available for their game Tuesday night at Orlando
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) goes past Orlando Magic's Markelle Fultz, left,...
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) goes past Orlando Magic's Markelle Fultz, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(John Raoux | AP)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks won’t have either of their two 2023 All-Stars available for their game Tuesday night at Orlando.

Milwaukee's injury report for the game lists two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday as unavailable. Antetokounmpo has a non-COVID illness and Holiday has a sore neck.

The Bucks also won't have newly acquired guard Goran Dragic or Wesley Matthews. Dragic, who signed with the Bucks on Saturday, has a sore left knee. Matthews will miss a seventh consecutive game with a strained right calf.

Orlando's Wendell Carter Jr. (left hip) and Gary Harris (sore left adductor) also have been ruled out for Tuesday's game. ___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Most Read

The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Newborn baby found dead in Jefferson Co. field
A portion of the Gammon Road is blocked off.
One dead, two hospitalized after crash on Madison’s southwest side
Voting begins on names for Madison's new snow plows and tractors on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, and...
Results are in: Winners of Madison snowplow naming contest announced
Big Kahuna Tropical Fish stocks thousands of tropical fish at its store in Madison, Wisconsin.
Massive tropical fish operation splashes into new Madison retail space

Latest News

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during the annual State of the State address Tuesday, Jan. 24,...
Evers: Raises for corrections, prosecutors a must in budget
FILE - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during the annual State of the State address on Jan....
EXPLAINER: Disagreements on size of Wisconsin budget surplus
Wisconsin substance center owes $2m in Medicaid fraud case
Embiid and Philadelphia visit Antetokounmpo and the Bucks
FILE - Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Wis., calls for impeaching Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro...
Wisconsin congressman plans to break 2014 term limit pledge