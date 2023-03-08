First Alert Day Thursday-Friday

Several Inches of Accumulations Likely
Thursday and Friday snow chances.
Thursday and Friday snow chances.(WMTV Made)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
  • Sprinkle/Flurry Tonight
  • Snow Develops Thursday
  • Snow Pushes Out Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The First Alert Day has been adjusted to include Thursday afternoon - Friday morning. Along with this, winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories have been issued for the area ahead of a significant winter storm. Unlike the past couple of events, more universal snow totals can be expected area wide. The current forecast puts this in the 5–8-inch range for southern Wisconsin. There is the potential for some lake enhancement closer to Lake Michigan and perhaps a locally heavier band embedded in the main area of snow. Snow will overspread the area by Thursday afternoon and push out around midday Friday. It looks to be a wetter snow initially with a drier snow developing as the system progresses.

Cloudy skies expected tonight with a few sprinkles or flurries. Overnight lows on either side of freezing with light easterly winds 5-10 mph. Thursday will start of dry with snow quickly develop from west to east around the midday hour. Snow will be likely by the evening for everyone. Highs will be in the middle and upper 30s as winds pick up out of the east 10-15 mph and gust to 30 mph. Snow is likely, heavy at times, Thursday night with lows dipping to the upper 20s. Snow will continue Friday morning before tapering of later in the day with highs around the freezing mark.

Partial clearing and colder temperatures arrive Friday night with lows into the upper teens. A mix of sun and clouds early Saturday before clouds quickly return by the afternoon. Highs will be on either side of freezing. Light snow returns Saturday night and Sunday with the potential of some accumulation. Highs remain into the 30s. Unsettled and more wintry weather looks to stick around for much of next week.

