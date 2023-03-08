Janesville City Council chooses next City Manager

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville City Council announced Tuesday its selection for the new city manager.

The City Council will vote on an employment contract with Kevin Lahner at its next meeting on March 13. Lahner, who will be Janesville’s eleventh city manager, is expected to begin his new role in early May.

“We are confident that Mr. Lahner will help lead our community to great things and we look forward to working together to make Janesville an even better place to live, work and play,” Janesville City Council President Paul Benson said.

Lahner has been the Waukesha City Administrator since 2015, where officials credit him with improving the city’s financial stability. Previously, he served as the City Administrator for the City of Burlington, Wisconsin, along with roles in Keller, Texas, and Flower Mount, Texas.

“I am honored to be chosen by the City Council for this important role and I am excited to begin working with a professional staff and engaged community,” Lahner said.

Lahner received a bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Wisconsin–Stevens Point and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of North Texas. He is also an adjunct instructor in the Master of Public Administration program at the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee.

