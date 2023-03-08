Janesville City Council chooses next City Manager

(NBC15)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville City Council announced Tuesday its selection for the new city manager.

The City Council will vote on an employment contract with Kevin Lahner at its next meeting on March 13. Lahner, who will be Janesville’s eleventh city manager, is expected to begin his new role in early May.

“We are confident that Mr. Lahner will help lead our community to great things and we look forward to working together to make Janesville an even better place to live, work and play,” Janesville City Council President Paul Benson said.

Lahner has been the Waukesha City Administrator since 2015, where officials credit him with improving the city’s financial stability. Previously, he served as the City Administrator for the City of Burlington, Wisconsin, along with roles in Keller, Texas, and Flower Mount, Texas.

“I am honored to be chosen by the City Council for this important role and I am excited to begin working with a professional staff and engaged community,” Lahner said.

Lahner received a bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Wisconsin–Stevens Point and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of North Texas. He is also an adjunct instructor in the Master of Public Administration program at the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Newborn baby found dead in Jefferson Co. field
Voting begins on names for Madison's new snow plows and tractors on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, and...
Results are in: Winners of Madison snowplow naming contest announced
A portion of the Gammon Road is blocked off.
One dead, two hospitalized after crash on Madison’s southwest side
Racist speech allegedly hurled at Beloit basketball team during playoffs

Latest News

Janesville, other cities declare snow emergency as more snow expected
The Madison Arts Commission announced their 2023 call for the Utility Box Art Program entries.
Madison Utility Box Art Program looking for art submissions
MPD arrests two teens at Madison apartment
Our Pet of the Week is really a Silly 'Goose'
Pet of the Week: Meet Goose!