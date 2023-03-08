Janesville, other cities declare snow emergency as more snow expected

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Cities in Wisconsin are bracing this week for another round of snowfall expected to move in Thursday evening.

Several cities have already declared snow emergencies, enacting restrictions on parking on public roads so plows can more efficiently treat the streets and get the roads cleared. Below is a list of cities that have declared emergencies so far. This list will be updated as new emergencies are declared.

A First Alert Day is in place for Friday as the storm will likely have a significant impact on the morning commute.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service. It begins at 3 p.m. Thursday and continues through 9 a.m. Friday. Snow is expected to begin Thursday afternoon and continue overnight and into Friday.

Here are the cities that have declared snow emergencies:

Blue Mounds

A snow emergency has been declared in Blue Mounds starting at 10 p.m. Thursday through 10 a.m. on Friday. City Police Chief Joey Hoops reminded residents that no street parking is allowed and violators could face a ticket or have their vehicle towed.

Janesville

A winter weather emergency will be in effect starting at 4 p.m. Thursday. During the emergency, all parked vehicles must be removed from City streets until snow and ice control operations are complete. The city stated to avoid getting a ticket, drivers should move their vehicles off the street. Drivers unable to park on private property, e.g., a driveway, garage, or parking lot, can use a municipal lot:

East Wall Street Lot at E Wall Street & N Parker Drive

City Hall Lot at W Wall Street & N Jackson Street

S High Street Lot at W Court Street & S High Street

Hedberg Public Library Lot on Water Street

River/Union Street Lot at S River Street & Union Street

N Parker Drive Parking Ramp at N Parker Drive and E Wall Street

The City of Janesville asked drivers to move their vehicles before the emergency goes into effect and keep them off city streets until 6 a.m. on Saturday.

McFarland

McFarland’s snow and ice emergency will begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday and run through 3 p.m. Friday, the city says. During the snow/ice emergency, vehicles are not allowed to be parked on public streets to assist with snow clearing. Residents and others must park vehicles in driveways or other private property. Alternative parking is available at the Municipal Center Parking lot and other village owned parking lots.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.