Lorenzo Cain, former Milwaukee Brewer, to retire a Royal

Milwaukee Brewers' Lorenzo Cain acknowledges the crowd's applause as he comes up to bat during...
Milwaukee Brewers' Lorenzo Cain acknowledges the crowd's applause as he comes up to bat during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Cain is a former Royals player.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
By Gillian Rawling, Greg Dailey and The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Former Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Lorenzo Cain is retiring as a Royal, according to Andy McCullough of The Athletic.

Back in June of 2022, Cain cleared waivers with Milwaukee and announced his status as a free agent.

The 36-year-old Cain was batting .179 with one homer and nine RBIs in 43 games in his last season with the Brewers.

Cain made the All-Star Game and finished seventh in the NL MVP balloting in 2018 while helping the Brewers win their first NL Central title since 2011 and come a game away from their first World Series appearance since 1982. He won a Gold Glove the following year as the Brewers returned to the playoffs.

The retiree also helped the Royals win the World Series in 2015, his first year as an All-Star.

“I went to some All-Star Games,” he told McCullough. “Won a championship with some great teammates in Kansas City. It’s been a lot of fun. It’s been a blast. I couldn’t really ask for more.”

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Newborn baby found dead in Jefferson Co. field
A portion of the Gammon Road is blocked off.
One dead, two hospitalized after crash on Madison’s southwest side
Voting begins on names for Madison's new snow plows and tractors on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, and...
Results are in: Winners of Madison snowplow naming contest announced
Big Kahuna Tropical Fish stocks thousands of tropical fish at its store in Madison, Wisconsin.
Massive tropical fish operation splashes into new Madison retail space

Latest News

Wisconsin's Connor Essegian (3) and Chucky Hepburn (23) watch as a teammate shoots free throws...
UW’s Essegian wins Big Ten All-Freshman Team honors
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers during the first half of an NFL football game against the...
Reports: Rodgers talking with Jets
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) goes to the basket against Washington...
Analysis: Giannis docked a rebound, stat padding a hot topic
Three sisters at McFarland High School headed to state basketball together