Lorenzo Cain, former Milwaukee Brewer, to retire a Royal

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Former Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Lorenzo Cain is retiring as a Royal, according to Andy McCullough of The Athletic.

Back in June of 2022, Cain cleared waivers with Milwaukee and announced his status as a free agent.

The 36-year-old Cain was batting .179 with one homer and nine RBIs in 43 games in his last season with the Brewers.

Cain made the All-Star Game and finished seventh in the NL MVP balloting in 2018 while helping the Brewers win their first NL Central title since 2011 and come a game away from their first World Series appearance since 1982. He won a Gold Glove the following year as the Brewers returned to the playoffs.

The retiree also helped the Royals win the World Series in 2015, his first year as an All-Star.

“I went to some All-Star Games,” he told McCullough. “Won a championship with some great teammates in Kansas City. It’s been a lot of fun. It’s been a blast. I couldn’t really ask for more.”

