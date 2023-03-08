Madison police searching for suspects accused for stealing from restaurant patron

The Madison Police Department released images of the suspects accused of taking a wallet from a...
The Madison Police Department released images of the suspects accused of taking a wallet from a woman eating at a Texas Roadhouse, on Feb. 21, 2023.(Madison Police Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:22 AM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Madison Police Department are asking the public for help identifying two people who are accused of stealing a wallet from the purse of a woman eating at a restaurant on the city’s east side.

According to the MPD statement, the victim was dining at the Texas Roadhouse, near East Town Plaza on Tuesday, Feb. 21, when the theft occurred. Investigators determined her purse was hanging from her chair, when one of the suspects reached into it and grabbed the wallet.

The images released Wednesday were pulled from surveillance video MPD obtained this week that captured the incident. One of the pictures released shows the first suspect wearing glasses, a black coat, light blue jeans, and brown shoes.

The other suspect was shown wearing a dark-colored beanie, long black coat, black boots, and carrying a large, brown bag. A third image released by police showed this second suspect seated at a table.

Anyone with information about these suspects is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or to submit a tip to p3tips.com.

