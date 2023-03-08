Madison Utility Box Art Program looking for art submissions

By Lila Szyryj
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Arts Commission announced their 2023 call for the Utility Box Art Program entries where local artists will have the opportunity to be displayed across the city.

The program started in 2016 to promote and support local artists in the public realm. Since then, the city has wrapped more than 60 utility boxes from over 50 local artists with original artwork that is engaging and positive.

Artists are encouraged to submit up to 10 images of their artwork for consideration and if selected, will receive $500 for a license of each image accepted into the program. Artists must be at least 18-years-old, a resident of Madison and consider themselves to be a professional artist. City employees, board, committee and commission members are not eligible.

Visit the Madison Arts Commission website to submit an entry.

Submissions are due April 5 and artists must be able to provide a high-resolution file of the image that can be enlarged, repeated, doubled or flipped. Images should not have large blank backgrounds, photos of places outside Madison or advertise a specific group or organization.

Visit the Friends of the Madison Arts Commission website to financially support the program and see the database of past boxes.

