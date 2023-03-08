Monroe charity hockey game raising funds for Green Co. youth organization

Move it Forward, a charity created by a Monroe teen, is hosting its 4th annual charity hockey game Saturday.
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MONROE, Wis. (WMTV) -A charity organization founded by one Monroe teen has its sights set on raising big funds for a Green County youth non-profit.

Move It Forward, created in 2020 by then 8th grader Ethan Rosenstiel, is inviting community members to lace up for a fourth annual charity hockey game Saturday; a charity that has raised more than $28,000 for various youth organizations in Green County.

The fundraiser is taking place at Stateline Ice and Community Expo, also known as SLICE in Monroe, Saturday, March 11 at 11a.m. All of the proceeds will be donated to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Green County.

Move it Forward, created by a Monroe team is looking to continue raising funds for youth-based organizations with a charity hockey game Saturday.

