MPD arrests two teens at Madison apartment

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Two young teens were arrested on Tuesday after members of the Madison Police Department’s Crime Abatement Team found them in an apartment on the city’s far east side.

According to the MPD report, the younger of the boys, who is 13 years old, had a handgun tucked into his waistband when he was taken into custody. The other suspect, a 15-year-old boy, was one of the individuals captured last year when MPD’s SWAT team responded to a movie theater following a Beltline crash.

Both teens were arrested around 11 a.m. after the Crime Abatement Team learned they were in an apartment in the 6800 block of Milwaukee Street. About the same time MPD learned their whereabouts, other officers responded to a report of property damage nearby.

The police department added that two other teens were in the apartment at the time, one of whom had run away from home.

The 13-year-old boy was booked on counts of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent and possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18 years old. The older teen is also accused of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent. He was also booked for operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent (passenger), criminal damage to property, and theft from an automobile.

The police department statement indicated investigators expect even more charges to be filed against the teens. MPD noted its detectives, as well as some from other local law enforcement agencies, have been investigating multiple cases where the boys were likely involved.

