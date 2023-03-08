MPD issues missing endangered person alert for 11-year-old

By Gillian Rawling
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police are searching for an 11-year-old that went missing from the Isthmus of the city Tuesday evening.

Officials said Camden C. Colletti-Niederwerfer was reported missing by his mother. He was last seen around 8 p.m. on the 1400 block of Williamson St. wearing the same yellow puffy jacket pictured, a black and grey Adidas hoodie, grey athletic pants, white Air Force Ones or black Crocs.

Colletti-Niederwerfer is around 5′6 and weights around 115 pounds

According to the report, Colletti-Niederwerfer left home alone on foot with no phone. MPD added that there are concerns for his safety and well-being.

Those with information are asked to contact the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345.

