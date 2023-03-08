Neenah man charged in Milwaukee murder of trans woman
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:38 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - A Neenah man accused of killing Cashay Henderson, a transgender woman, in Milwaukee has now been charged.
Cordell Howze, 33, was arrested last Tuesday after taking officers on a chase through Menasha. He’s now charged with 1st Degree Reckless Homicide and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.
A criminal complaint says Howze admitted to a friend that he killed a transgender woman. The complaint says evidence shows he went to Henderson’s house, killed her, and attempted to burn down her house.
Howze is scheduled to be back in a Milwaukee County courtroom later this month.
