Neenah man charged in Milwaukee murder of trans woman

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - A Neenah man accused of killing Cashay Henderson, a transgender woman, in Milwaukee has now been charged.

Cordell Howze, 33, was arrested last Tuesday after taking officers on a chase through Menasha. He’s now charged with 1st Degree Reckless Homicide and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

A criminal complaint says Howze admitted to a friend that he killed a transgender woman. The complaint says evidence shows he went to Henderson’s house, killed her, and attempted to burn down her house.

Howze is scheduled to be back in a Milwaukee County courtroom later this month.

