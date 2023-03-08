Officials respond to EB Beltline crash at Gammon Rd

US 12/14 Crash
US 12/14 Crash(511 Wisconsin)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - City of Madison Police and Fire are responding after a crash on the Beltline going east on the city’s near west side, Dane Co. Dispatch said.

Dispatchers said the call for the crash came in at 5:22 p.m. and the left lane is blocked going eastbound near the Gammon Road ramp.

Officials did not say if there were any injuries or vehicle damage in the crash.

NBC15 will continue to add information as it comes in.

