Pet of the Week: Meet Goose!

Our pet of the week Goose is big, goofy, and a whole lot of fun! And, he's ready to find his fur-ever home!
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Meet Goose - this week’s pet of the week!

Goose is a two-year-old Retriever and Labrador mix. He weighs about 75 pounds.

He is a little shy and cautious when he’s in new environments, but when he finds his people he is goofy and eager to meet everyone.

You can watch the interview with Goose attached to this story to learn more about him.

If Goose sounds like a good fit for you, visit the Dane County Humane Society’s website to learn more about the adoption process.

